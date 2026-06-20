'He'd fit perfectly' - Spain coach says Argentina star would suit La Roja better than Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr & Lionel Messi

The Spanish head coach has never been shy about expressing his tactical preferences, but his latest admission regarding the Atletico Madrid striker has sent waves through the international football community. During a recent interview with COPE, the manager was asked which global superstar he would most like to naturalise or sign for the Spanish national team. Without hesitation, he pointed toward Alvarez.

The La Roja boss explained that the 26-year-old’s profile is exactly what he looks for in a modern forward, suggesting he would thrive in the system currently spearheaded by the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal. "I think he is a fantastic player," the coach stated. "I wasn't doing so poorly when I voted for him back in the day. For my idea, Julian would fit perfectly; he would be a very important footballer."