Spain boss Luis de la Fuente claims Lamine Yamal has been 'touched by magic' as he heaps praise on 'respectful' Barcelona wonderkid

"Lamine is an example of a well-rounded, educated, respectful young man with immense talent. You can immediately see those kinds of footballers who are touched by magic that says, 'You're going to be special,'" De la Fuente said. He also noted that the Spanish FA (RFEF) worked tirelessly to ensure the youngster committed his international future to La Roja, given that Yamal was also eligible to represent Morocco and Equatorial Guinea.

He added: "That's why the RFEF did everything necessary to secure his loyalty, to bring him on board, and to convince him that playing for the Spanish national team was the best thing for him."