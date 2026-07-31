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Sources: USMNT and Columbus Crew wingback Max Arfsten finalizing $7.5 transfer to Middlesbrough
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The situation
Arfsten is set to travel to England in the coming days to finalize his move to Boro. The club will pay a fee of up to $7.5 million, sources tell GOAL, with that fee also including add-ons and bonuses. The Crew, meanwhile, are set to retain a sell-on clause.
Boro had been after Arfsten for a while before getting the deal over the line. The club pursued the 25-year-old defender/winger last summer, while French side Toulouse also made a bid to sign Arfsten in 2025.
News of Arfsten's transfer was first reported by The Athletic.
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American links
Should Boro finalize the deal, Arfsten would become the third USMNT player in their squad, all of whom have ties to Columbus.
Morris joined the club in 2024 and has become one of Boro's most important pieces, helping lead the team to the promotion playoff last season. They ultimately fell short in the final, ensuring their stay in the Championship this season.
To continue their pursuit of a Premier League spot, the club recently went out and signed Berhalter from the Vancouver Whitecaps. Berhalter's deal was set to expire in the winter, but Boro were able to secure his services this summer for a fee of around $2 million.
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Arfsten's career so far
Arfsten has developed into one of the best wingbacks in MLS in recent years, earning All-Star selections in each of the last two summers. Originally drafted by the Crew in the 2023 MLS Draft, Arfsten's rise saw him make his USMNT debut in 2025. He has since made 21 appearances and was a member of the team's World Cup roster. He played in one game at this summer's tournament, coming off the bench against Belgium.
What comes next?
Middlesbrough are set to face Espanyol on Saturday in their final preseason friendly. After that, the club will begin competitive fixtures with an EFL Cup match against Wrexham on August 7 before the Championship season begins on August 15 against Lincoln City.
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