Sources: USLPA, Brooklyn FC players hold emergency meetings amid concerns club could cease operations
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Inside the conversations
The USLPA itself is said to have initiated the dialogue after scattered reports indicated that the club could be in trouble due to ongoing financial issues. Sources tell GOAL that players in the room were engaged in the talks and asked for clarity on a number of potential scenarios, including their rights if the team folds entirely.
A newly ratified CBA increased protections for footballers who play for clubs that halt operations. All players are now entitled to severance pay - something that wasn't a league standard just a few months ago. However, the value of that compensation depends on when exactly the club folds. There are larger questions, too, about housing, work status and the rights of foreign players - all of which were raised in tense collective bargaining meetings earlier this year.
This is not necessarily new territory for the league or Players Association, which has seen immense turbulence in its franchises over the past decade. Even teams in the Championship, the league's current highest division, have found themselves in trouble. North Carolina FC, a USL Championship stalwart, folded last November - an incident that sparked urgency around CBA negotiations.
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Checking on finances
Sources stressed that there is no certain movement on which way the club might go in the coming weeks. However, Brooklyn FC struggled on and off the field this year. They won just five games in their inaugural season. Sporting Director and General Manager Brian McBride left the club on November 13 - shortly after the conclusion of the men's regular season.
The Coney Island-based club has made significant changes in its front office personnel since its genesis in 2023. Original President Max Mansfield joined the club in 2021 and departed in June 2024, before the club even played a game.
Brooklyn FC did not respond when reached out to for comment.
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What next?
The USL stressed in an interview last week that it is ramping up its financial regulations around its clubs, and all clubs are continuing to be assessed ahead of the 2027 season. USL League One's Corpus Christi failed to meet financial requirements and ceased operations ahead of next season. League President Paul McDonough admitted that there were "other conversations ongoing", but did not specify which clubs could be under threat.
Brooklyn FC's women's team, which plays in the USL Super League, is said to be under no threat.
The USL Championship final will be held this Saturday between Louisville City and Sacramento Republic. It is set to be one of the last showdowns for the league's current top division before it launches a promotion-relegation model, complete with Division I's USL Premier. That is scheduled to launch in 2028.
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