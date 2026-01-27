Sources: Real Salt Lake yet to receive offer for Diego Luna as club plans to keep hold of USMNT midfielder through summer

With 2025 now behind him, Luna has set his sights on 2026 as he pushes for a spot on the USMNT's World Cup roster. He faces fierce competition but, speaking to GOAL in November, Luna said he was looking forward to the new challenges coming his way in 2026.

"I think this was a special year and, I'll say it again: I think that next year can be another amazing year for me," he said. "I think I'm going to do better than I did this year. That's the goal for me every year: do it better. I want to improve with stats, with my mental health, with how I'm feeling outside of the field, my physical health, my family, everything. I think that's the way I'm trying to take life."

He added, "This is not an offseason for me, but a season where I get to combine having fun with my family with the work ethic and understanding that this year is a huge year that could be an amazing year. That's the mindset."