The decision to halt operations comes after a sweeping change from the league office as to how teams are regulated. Multiple clubs have had their finances closely monitored this offseason, and there is a possibility that other sides could cease operations before next year.

"We have other conversations ongoing, and we'll be strategic, and we'll just say,’ Look, if we don't think that you can be a successful club and take care of the players and run a good business, then we're just not going to let you come.’ And we could have two teams, three teams, four teams that we opt to just pull out because we don't think they meet the standards of where we want to go,” USL President and CEO Paul McDonough told GOAL.

Brooklyn are the fourth USL club to halt operations this offseason.