Sources: Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa, Monaco and Villarreal among clubs eyeing Real Salt Lake starlet Zavier Gozo
Clubs after Gozo
Sources tell GOAL that the 18-year-old attacker is drawing interest from all over Europe, including massive clubs in Spain, England, and France. Among them are three clubs, Atletico Madrid, Monaco, and Villarreal, who currently have Americans on their books, while Premier League title contenders Aston Villa are also making a push to sign the talented young winger.
Sources say that the club will demand a fee in the ballpark of the club-record sale of Andres Gomez, who signed for Stade Rennais in 2024 in a $11 million deal that could reach $13 million if incentives are hit.
Last fall, Gozo drew interest from Anderlecht, Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland, according to sources. However, Real Salt Lake value Gozo at a price higher than clubs in those leagues can realistically hit.
The Athletic were the first to report Atletico and Aston Villa's interest in Gozo.
Gozo's career so far
The teenage attacker made his big breakthrough with RSL during the 2025 season after earning MLS cameos in both 2024 and 2023. During this past season, Gozo featured in 25 matches, starting 21, while scoring four goals and assisting three more. In the end, Gozo finished as the club's third-leading goal contributor behind only Diego Luna (12) and Diogo Gonzalves (eight).
On the international level, Gozo was a starter for the U.S. at the U-20 World Cup this past fall, being named to the team's XI in four of the team's five matches, including the knockout round loss to Morocco. He scored and assisted in the team's 3-0 win over France in the team's most impressive group stage performance and set up a goal in the 9-1 win over New Caledonia to open the tournament.
Player profile
An attack-minded winger by nature, Gozo has improved massively at RSL, having developed strong defensive instincts under coach Pablo Mastroeni. The coach was quick to credit the teenager throughout his breakthrough year, not just for his talent but for his effort.
"The one thing with Gozo is even though he's nowhere near the final product that he will become, he's a willing learner," Mastroeni said last year. "Oftentimes, I think that when you have young players coming into the first team, they think they've already made it. I think the most important part is the character of the young man who's willing to keep learning.
"For me, I just take great joy with guys that are willing to listen, take a little bit of the experience that myself and the coaching staff have had in the game and for them to apply it in real time. You don't always get it right and it doesn't always come off, but when it does come off, there's a motivation to continue listening. He's been great. I can't say enough about Gozo and the way he impacts games."
At his core, though, Gozo is an attacker. Previously compared to Thierry Henry by Real Monarchs coach Mark Lowry, Gozo has established a reputation for being one of MLS' top young one-on-one attackers while also showing enough flashes in front of goal to draw interest from some of the world's top clubs.
What comes next?
For now, Real Salt Lake expect to have Gozo be a key figure for them in the 2025 season, which kicks off for the club on Feb. 21 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
