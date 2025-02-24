Sir Jim Ratcliffe's food fight! Man Utd chief SHUTS DOWN Old Trafford staff canteen & forces employees at Carrington training ground to eat just bread & soup as ruthless cost cutting continues
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has closed the staff canteen at Old Trafford, with training ground employees only offered soup and bread for lunch going forward.
- Staff only given fruit as scrimping continues
- Carrington employees can only eat bread and soup
- Young stars denied Old Trafford opportunity