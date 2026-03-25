Sonia Bompastor says refereeing 'not good enough' in Chelsea's Women's Champions League defeat to Arsenal & claims Blues 'deserved better'

Speaking to BBC Sport about whether her side deserved more from the contest, Bompastor reflected: "Yeah I think we can probably all say that. As a team we had a good performance. It's difficult to say that when you lose the game and concede three goals but I think we deserved better and more on the day."

The Chelsea head coach was particularly incensed by a disallowed goal, arguing the referee’s premature whistle prevented a proper VAR intervention. Addressing the overall standard of the officials, Bompastor added: "It was not good enough. When you are playing quarter-final of the Champions League you need to have the best referees. Especially when you have the VAR. I think it's crazy the goals we got disallowed were actually good goals. The referee whistled before the VAR checked the decision. When you know the VAR is there, allow the goal and if the goal is not allowed because there is a fault you just disallow the goal. So I think it was not good enough. Maybe people will think I am saying that because I am a bad loser and we lost the game. Credit to Arsenal, they won the game and don't worry about that, that's not my main concern, but at this level it has to be a lot better."