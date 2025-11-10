AFP
'Sometimes beauty needs to go to hell' - Inter winning the ugly way under Christian Chivu but Paolo Di Canio sees greatness in Serie A side
Di Canio weighs in as Inter win to top Serie A table
Inter cruised to a composed 2-0 victory over Lazio at San Siro, with goals from Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny securing a vital three points that sent them back to the top of Serie A alongside Roma. Inter dominated from start to finish, dictating the tempo and exposing Lazio’s defensive lapses with crisp transitions and positional control.
The breakthrough came just three minutes in when Martinez finally broke his five-game Serie A goal drought. The Argentine captain struck from inside the box with a scuffed but perfectly placed shot that curled into the far top corner which was not the most aesthetic finish, but one that mattered most.
Paolo Di Canio had his say on the goal, saying on Sky: “Did Lautaro want to shoot like that? No, because he wants to anticipate his opponent and he almost doesn’t let go of his leverage: he’s good at striking quickly, but for me he wants to shoot with his neck. If someone really thought of this thing, he’s truly five put together, a genius of genius: no, come on, it’s also aesthetically ugly, but the way the ball goes in is so beautiful.”
Lautaro’s opener, though not a highlight-reel strike, embodied what Di Canio later called Inter’s “new identity”, one that values grit, efficiency, and mental fortitude over flair. With his latest goal, the Argentine striker has now scored four goals and registered two assists in 11 league matches.
Di Canio’s verdict: Chivu’s Inter are learning to ‘win ugly’
Di Canio believes Inter are evolving under Chivu, not just tactically, but psychologically, embracing the idea that beautiful football sometimes needs to “go to hell” to achieve results.
"They know their strength, they know that's what's missing: it's a step forward and an individual awareness, first on their part, and then through a coach who transmits it. Because maybe the other coach, who was very good at many other things, didn't make them feel this way because it's not his way of managing: it's not a fault, but a different approach. And in some moments, you don't have to shout, but look at the boys and say: 'What have we done?'"
Di Canio further highlighted a psychological shift that Inter no longer rely solely on technical dominance, but on a ruthless mindset: "It's a clear and important general realisation, and today it was confirmed. Inter are strong, especially in the league. It's a revenge against them; they feel a real obligation to win because last year the Scudetto slipped away in a foolish way from their point of view. I said it here, but they think worse of themselves for how they lost it: they are important players and have built this important status with [Antonio] Conte and Inzaghi."
The former Italy international added: "Have they been fighting on all fronts for a while now? But a top team has to do this. Sometimes aesthetics have to go to hell if you want to reach your goal: there's concreteness . I like Inter too, but Chivu doesn't want to let them do it: today he approached it differently."
Di Canio points out that Chivu is stripping away the old obsession with aesthetic football and instilling in Inter a culture of discipline and tactical pragmatism. "What's missing? Those details that come from the coach, breaking the mould. I'll put Lazio with three midfielders, I'll put Carlos Augusto. That's why Chivu is taking away their beauty and grace, he wants to take it away. Just as they've acquired awareness: I've never seen a team that gives 12 points out of 12 and comes away beaten. It's a huge realisation. The others have changed a lot, Inter is the only one that has had continuity with what it takes to become great: a great Italian management that had to cut and that built piece by piece. They protected Inzaghi and were right with him because they worked together," Di Canio said.
Inter now sit on top of the Serie A table alongside Roma with 27 points. The team will now turn their focus to the much-anticipated Milan Derby on November 23, their first match since the two Milanese giants jointly acquired San Siro, marking the beginning of a new era for both clubs.
Mkhitaryan’s injury opens the door for Zielinski
Inter’s midfield depth faces a test as Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out for at least a month after sustaining a left thigh strain in the defeat to Napoli. The veteran playmaker, who has been a key figure in Chivu’s setup, will miss at least seven fixtures, including the Milan derby and two Champions League clashes.
His absence, however, opens the door for Piotr Zielinski, who has started to find his rhythm in recent games. Zielinski replaced Mkhitaryan in the Lazio clash and nearly found the scoresheet, though his goal was controversially disallowed by VAR due to a handball by Federico Dimarco in the buildup.
Zielinski’s energetic pressing, ball-carrying, and willingness to take shots from distance have added new dimensions to Inter’s midfield. With Mkhitaryan sidelined, Chivu will rely on Zielinski’s creativity to maintain balance between attack and defence as Inter navigate a congested fixture list.
What next for Chivu’s Inter?
Chivu’s biggest challenge now lies in maintaining momentum amid mounting injuries and high expectations. Inter’s disciplined yet pragmatic approach has kept them unbeaten in their last four Serie A outings, but tougher tests await. The international break provides a much-needed breather for Chivu to reassess tactics and manage player workloads. Upon return, Inter face Milan, followed by a Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid on November 26.
