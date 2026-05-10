AFP
'So weak' - Joshua Zirkzee brutally told he's 'not a Man Utd player' after dismal display at Sunderland
Afternoon to forget at the Stadium of Light
Starting as the focal point of the attack against Sunderland in the absence of Benjamin Sesko, former Bologna man Zirkzee struggled to involve himself in the play, often being outmuscled by the opposing defence.
The frustrations boiled over as United failed to break the deadlock, leaving Michael Carrick’s side with just a point. Zirkzee was eventually hauled off in the second half, and the post-match post-mortem has been unforgiving. Critics have pointed to his inability to hold the ball up or provide a goal threat as a primary reason for United's stunted offensive rhythm.
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Brutal assessment of Zirkzee's profile
"He is so weak. I’m sorry, but he’s not a Man Utd player," Former Sunderland player Micky Gray said on talkSPORT: "You look at the great strikers this club has had; they were physical, they were presence, they were a threat. Zirkzee is none of those things. He’s a neat and tidy footballer, but at this level, you need more than that. He’s just not up to the standard required for a club with these ambitions."
Summer sale on the cards
The draw at Sunderland highlighted a lack of depth and quality in the striking department, leading to suggestions that Zirkzee’s time at United should be cut short to make room for new signings.
Paul Merson believes a summer exit for Zirkzee is likely. "It wasn’t a good result," the former Arsenal midfielder told Sky Sports. "It wasn’t a good performance. What it was, was worrying his next season. This season, I said before, they are only playing once a week. Now, all of a sudden, you know, next season, they’re going to be in Champions League football and their squad looks very shallow. Mason Mount is playing centre midfield today with [Kobbie] Mainoo. Zirkzee up front, sorry, but he’s not going to do it for Man United, in my opinion. So he’ll probably be moved on. So it just shows you where they are. So it’d be a worry for them. They need to invest in some players. Otherwise, they’ll be fighting for top four next season."
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What comes next?
With only two games left for United this season, against Nottingham Forest and Brighton, Zirkzee faces an uphill battle to save his Old Trafford career.
The Netherlands international arrived in 2024 with high hopes of being a versatile attacking option, but his return of goals and assists has been underwhelming given the significant investment made to bring him to England. Zirkzee has managed only five goals in 54 Premier League appearances for United to date.