'Slot's end is near' - Liverpool legend insists Dutchman is set for Anfield axe and begs Jurgen Klopp to make sensational return
Hamann lambasts Slot over poor Liverpool run
Hamann, who played 280 games for Liverpool in a seven year stay on Merseyside, did not hold back in his assessment of Slot's performance in his column for Sky Deutschland.
The ex-Bayern, Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder suggested the Reds will have major problems breaking into the Premier League's top four, and that the problems within Anfield cannot be resolved quickly. While he did caveat his criticism by acknowledging the difficulty in integrating the many marquee signings made by the club in the summer, and the ongoing psychological burden of grieving for their teammate Diogo Jota, Hamann said the remaining credit Slot enjoyed for winning the title in his debut season has now run out. That prompted the 2002 World Cup finalist to float the sensational return of his compatriot Klopp to the top job at Anfield.
Hamann: "Slot's end is near"
Hamann wrote: "Liverpool's 1-4 defeat against Eindhoven was their ninth loss in the last twelve games I believe Arne Slot has lost control of the team. It's falling apart, everyone is doing what they want, like Salah before PSV's second goal.
"Liverpool will have major problems finishing in the Premier League top four. I don't believe these problems can be solved quickly or easily. The situation is so complex that the club will certainly be discussing the manager's position.
"Slots' end is near. I never thought it would come to this after the brilliant season he had lasted, but I believe his credit has now run out.
"They've spent a fortune on players, but none of them have made an impact. After Diogo Jota's death, it wasn't easy to break into a team that had just lost a teammate. The question is, how long can you keep using that as an argument?
"Many are already longing for Jürgen Klopp's return. If you ask the fans, many will surely say: 'That would be something!'
"How likely is it that he'll return to Liverpool? I have no idea. But it would be the story of the decade. The club will already have considered alternative managers. I assume they've spoken with Klopp."
Pressure on Slot ramps up after PSV debacle
While criticism of Slot was rife before the calamitous defeat to PSV on Tuesday, shipping four goals at home to the Dutch outfit has intensified the scrutiny even further. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Slot "has a week to save his job" after his latest loss.
One German reporter has warned Slot to "watch out" as Klopp is eyeing a return to Merseyside, with speculation mounting the club has approached their former coach about a spectacular return.
Crucial week ahead for Slot
If Hamann is correct, and the remaining credit for last season's title win has run out, then his ex-teammate Carragher could well be spot on too. This really is a crucial week for Slot's tenure as Liverpool coach.
First, the Reds travel to east London to take on West Ham on Sunday. The Irons are unbeaten in their last three league games, scoring eight goals in that run. Given Liverpool's defensive woes, that again could present a major problem to Slot's side.
Following that, Liverpool host this season's surprise package Sunderland on December 3. Regis Le Bris' side are tough to break down, conceding less than a goal per game upon their return to the top flight.
It's testament to the lose of confidence by Liverpool's players that these look to be tricky assignments for the Reds. These are two sides that Liverpool would have expected to blow off the park just a few months ago. Can Slot regain control of his team in time to save the Reds' season, and possibly, his job?
