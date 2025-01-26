Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United 2024Getty Images Sport
Gill Clark

VIDEO: Sir Jim Ratcliffe ambushed by furious Man Utd fans after Fulham win as supporters rail against Red Devils co-owner for 'taking the p**s' with £66 ticket prices and being 'worse than the Glazers'



Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was given a hostile reception after the win over Fulham by fans angry over ticket price increases.

  • Billionaire shouted at by fans after Fulham win
  • United raised prices to £66 in middle of season
  • Club has warned of further hikes due to PSR
