Sir Alex Ferguson admits Pep Guardiola regret as Man Utd legend reveals details of secret New York meeting

Ferguson only finalised his decision to leave Old Trafford following the passing of his sister-in-law in December 2012. Having watched Guardiola flourish across Europe, the former United boss holds profound respect for the Catalan's managerial blueprint.

"Pep has set a breathtaking standard for the current generation of players or anybody aspiring to become a manager. Draped in Barcelona's blue and garnet from the time he was born, he had a brilliant club career and was one of the best creative midfielders in the game during the 1990s," Ferguson explained. "During his playing days, Pep had more than a taste of success - he positively feasted on it. He also had the opportunity to play for a series of strong personalities with different approaches to managing - Johan Cruyff, Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal.

"Pep became manager of Barcelona when he was just thirty-seven years old. When I see some of the game's biggest stars leave the field and immediately take a manager's job without much preparation or experience, my heart sinks. It often ends badly, especially for the Premier League players."

He added: "The stakes are too high. You're right in everyone's crosshairs. The public expect that your success on the field will automatically transfer to the dugout. Former players are impatient to make the transition to the top tier. Pep Guardiola is the most celebrated example of a manager who started with a top club when he was relatively young."



