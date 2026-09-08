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Simone Inzaghi shields Gabriel Martinelli & Ollie Watkins after $200m attack fires blanks to end Al Hilal's historic 47-game unbeaten streak
The streak comes to an end in Riyadh
The 19-time Saudi champions suffered a humbling 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Neom on Monday, marking their first league loss in over a year. The result also signals the end of coach Simone Inzaghi’s unblemished record in domestic competition since he made the high-profile switch from Inter Milan in June 2025 to take the reins of the Riyadh giants. Until this fixture, Al-Hilal had enjoyed a perfect start to the new campaign, racking up five consecutive victories to sit comfortably at the summit of the table. However, the aura of invincibility that has surrounded the club was stripped away in front of their own supporters.
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Premier League recruits fail to fire
The defeat is particularly stinging given the immense investment Al-Hilal made during the summer transfer window to bolster an already star-studded squad. Inzaghi selected all three of his high-profile attackers, signed this summer from Premier League clubs for a combined fee reported at more than $200 million. Despite the presence of Gabriel Martinelli, Ollie Watkins, and Crysencio Summerville, the hosts were unable to find a breakthrough, highlighting a rare lack of cohesion in the final third that will surely concern the coaching staff.
"It is true that the management did a great job, but we are still at the top of the standings, and I do not blame the players," the manager stated.
Defensive lapses haunt the champions
While the focus was largely on the toothless attack, the defensive errors at the back were equally concerning for the Blue Waves. A disastrous own goal from former Chelsea stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly set the tone early in the match, handing Neom a lead they never looked like relinquishing. The situation worsened shortly before the interval when Ivory Coast midfielder Amadou Kone doubled the advantage.
"I am responsible for this painful loss, which will deprive me of sleep. In the first half we did not appear as required, and we conceded two goals, and in the second half we entered strongly, but we were not lucky in scoring goals. The players did what they had to do," Inzaghi said.
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The title race blown wide open
The result not only ends a historic era of dominance but also provides a massive boost to the chasing pack in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr now have a golden opportunity to move level on points with the leaders if they can secure a victory against Abha on Thursday. Inzaghi concluded the night by reiterating his accountability and the need for a swift response in the coming weeks.
"This is my first loss in Saudi Arabia since I arrived, and all we have to do now is learn from it. I repeat that I take full responsibility for the loss, and such losses bring the players back to reality," he noted.
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