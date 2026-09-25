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'We talk about football often!' – Why Mark van Bommel relies heavily on mastermind Simon Mignolet
Mignolet transitions from playing pitch to KBVB executive power
Former Liverpool and Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has emerged as an increasingly influential figure within the Belgian Football Association (KBVB). Having retired from professional playing duties, the 38-year-old stepped straight into a management position to help safeguard the country's long-term sporting vision across all youth levels.
Mignolet works alongside Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel, providing strategic bridge-building between administrative policy and pitch performance.
The pair were spotted scouting talent together at domestic fixtures, highlighting their close working relationship.
- AFP
Van Bommel praises former goalkeeper's tactical insights
Addressing Mignolet's growing influence within the Red Devils' camp, Van Bommel praised the value of having a recently retired professional working closely with his coaching staff. The manager emphasized that Mignolet's immediate understanding of modern dressing room dynamics offers invaluable perspective during squad discussions.
While Mignolet avoids direct tactical interference with team selections, his sounding-board role gives Van Bommel a trusted sounding board.
"I am happy that someone with his sporting background is close to me," Van Bommel said. "He has only just retired as a pro, so it is logical that we often talk about football. That can be about certain situations or even discussions we hold with the team."
Political science degree fuels administrative ascension
Mignolet deliberately bypassed traditional coaching courses to focus entirely on sports administration and policy executive development. The former international holds a university degree in political science, completed technical director courses, and graduated from the Pro League Business School.
This unique combination of elite playing experience and academic qualifications makes him an exceptionally rare asset in modern international football governance.
His educational background allows him to handle complex structural challenges within the KBVB framework seamlessly.
- Belga
Former shot-stopper lined up for major sporting policy promotion
Mignolet's administrative influence is expected to expand further as internal restructuring continues at the Belgian association. With current technical director Vincent Mannaert tipped to transition into the chief executive role, Mignolet stands as the prime candidate to inherit greater sporting authority.
For now, he remains focused on supporting Van Bommel's immediate first-team ambitions while shaping junior development.
Belgium proceed with a modernized backroom structure aimed at sustaining international success.
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