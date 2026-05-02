Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday have their -15 points deduction completely wiped out as relegated Owls saved by American businessman

Storch is leading the new ownership group alongside his son Michael and Tom Costin, bringing experience through his involvement with Blue Crow Sports Group and clubs such as CD Leganés and Le Havre AC. The deal was completed just before the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) takes over responsibility for approving new owners in English football.

As quoted by BBC, David Kogan, chair of the IFR, said: "This deal is good news for Sheffield Wednesday FC, the community and the fans who have endured such a long period of uncertainty. Sheffield Wednesday's experience is a timely reminder of why the IFR was established in the first place."

"From next week, new owners, directors and senior executives in the top five divisions of English football will be assessed by the IFR helping to ensure only fit and proper persons are permitted to own and operate football clubs."