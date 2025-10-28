'She plays beyond her years' - Handing the keys to Lily Yohannes, tightening leaky defense: Five keys for USWNT vs New Zealand

The two-game set with Portugal is over and, ultimately, the U.S. women's national team was able to exact some revenge after a surprising loss in the first meeting. However, there's little time to reflect or celebrate as Emma Hayes' side now prepare for one final game in October. And this one will present a different sort of challenge.

After largely going toe-to-toe with an aggressive and game Portugal side, the U.S. will now face New Zealand on Wednesday night in Kansas City. On paper, New Zealand are not a team that can go blow-for-blow with the USWNT. Because of that, the U.S. will likely have a lot of the ball in search of chances.

For Hayes and the USWNT, the expectations don't change, though. As this team builds towards 2027 World Cup qualifying, there are still spots up for grabs and points to prove. This is when players get opportunities to show why they're ready for more - Hayes fielded a XI in the 3-1 win over Portugal on Sunday that had an average age of just 20.7.

This New Zealand game is another opportunity, then, particularly for players with a sour taste left over from that first Portugal game, a 2-1 loss last Thursday. For those players, this is redemption time. For those who featured in the win on Sunday, it's yet another chance to build.

GOAL looks at five keys for the USWNT against New Zealand.