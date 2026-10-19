'They robbed us!' - Sevilla boss Luis Garcia Plaza hints at El Clasico refereeing conspiracy over Arda Guler elbow incident in Real Madrid defeat

Sevilla suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, but the outcome was overshadowed by early refereeing controversy. Around the 22th minute, with the match still goalless, Guler was caught on camera striking Sevilla forward Peque with an elbow while chasing the ball towards goal.

Despite appeals from the visiting side, the match officials allowed play to continue without dismissing the Turkish international. The decision left the visitors aggrieved, as they felt forced to contest the remainder of the fixture at parity rather than playing against ten men for over an hour.

Real Madrid went on to secure a comfortable victory, though Sevilla also felt aggrieved by another decision in the build-up to the hosts' second goal. The defeat left the Andalusian club questioning key officiating calls that dictated the momentum of the game.











