Serie A in USAGetty/GOAL
Parshva Shah

'Nine American owners & one Canadian' - Serie A outlines 'first in Europe' aim of staging matches in USA as record-breaking surge in TV viewing figures is revealed

Serie AMajor League SoccerInterAC MilanJuventusRomaSSC NapoliLazioAtalantaC. PulisicT. WeahW. McKennie

Serie A could become the first top-five European league to stage matches in the USA as it looks to capitalize on growing interest in Italian soccer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Serie A games in USA could become a reality
  • League's president confirms they're 'working on a project'
  • Dramatic surge in Serie A viewing figures in America
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱