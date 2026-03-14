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Serie A: all the predicted line-ups for matchday 29 of the league

Serie A returns to action for the 29th matchday of the season: who’s playing and who isn’t.

Serie A returns to action for matchday29 of the 2025/26 season. The round kicks off on Friday 13 March and concludes on Monday 16.

It kicks off with Torino v Parma (4-1) on Friday evening. Then on Saturday, it’s Inter v Atalanta at 3pm, Napoliv Lecce at 6pm and Udinese v Juventus at 8.45pm. Sunday begins with Verona v Genoa, continues with Pisa v Cagliari and Sassuolo v Bologna at 3pm, followed by Como v Roma at 6pm and concludes with Lazio v Milan. The Monday night fixture is Cremonese v Fiorentina.

  • TORINO 4–1 PARMA

    Friday 13 March at 8.45 pm

    Goalscorers: 3' (1st half) Simeone, 20' (1st half) Pellegrino, 10' (2nd half) Ilkhan, Keita (own goal), 46' (2nd half) Zapata

    TORINO (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse (replaced by Marianucci in the 48th minute of the second half); Pedersen, Ilkhan (replaced by Prati in the 30th minute of the second half), Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic (replaced by Anjorin in the 48th minute of the second half); Adams (replaced by Zapata in the 17th minute of the second half), Simeone (replaced by Kulenovic in the 30th minute of the second half). Manager: D'Aversa.

    PARMA (3-5-2): Suzuki; Delprato, Troilo (Valenti from 18' s.t.), Circati; Cremaschi (replaced by Britschgi in the 11th minute of the first half) (replaced by Ondrejka in the 33rd minute of the second half), Ordonez (replaced by Oristanio in the 18th minute of the second half), Keita (replaced by Estevez in the 18th minute of the second half), Sorensen, Valeri; Strefezza, Pellegrino. Manager: Cuesta.

    Referee: Maresca

    Bookings: 14' 2nd half Ordonez, 14' 2nd half Del Prato, 32' 2nd half Strefezza, 40' 2nd half Kulenovic.

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  • INTER VS ATALANTA

    Saturday 14 March at 3.00 pm

    INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Carlos Augusto; Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito. Manager: Chivu.

    ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Bellanova, de Roon, Pasalic, Zappacosta; Samardzic, Zalewski; Scamacca. Manager: Palladino.

  • NAPLES-LECCE

    Saturday 14 March at 6.00 pm

    NAPOLI (3-4-2-1): Meret; Beukema, Buongiorno, Olivera; Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, Spinazzola; Elmas, Alisson Santos; Hojlund. Manager: Conte.

    LECCE (4-2-3-1): Falcone; Veiga, Tiago Gabriel, Siebert, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ramadani; Pierotti, Gandelman, Banda; Stulic. Manager: Di Francesco.

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  • UDINESE v JUVENTUS

    Saturday 14 March at 8.45 pm

    UDINESE (3-5-1-1): Okoye; Ehizibue, Kabasele, Kristensen; Zarraga, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Kamara; Zaniolo; Davis. Manager: Runjaic.

    JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceiçao, McKennie, Boga; Yildiz. Manager: Spalletti.

  • VERONA v GENOA

    Sunday 15 March at 12.30 pm

    VERONA (3-5-2): Montipò; Nelsson, Edmundsson, Frese; Oyegoke, Akpa-Akpro, Gagliardini, Harroui, Bradaric; Bowie, Orban. Manager: Sammarco.

    GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigaard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Malinovskyi, Frendrup, Messias, Martin; Colombo, Vitinha. Manager: De Rossi.

  • Pisa-Cagliari

    Sunday 15 March at 3.00 pm

    PISA (3-5-2): Nicolas; Calabresi, Caracciolo, Bozhinov; Leris, Aebischer, Marin, Loyola, Angori; Moreo, Durosinmi. Manager: Hiljemark.

    CAGLIARI (4-3-3): Caprile; Ze Pedro, Dossena, Rodriguez, Obert; Adopo, Liteta, Sulemana; Palestra, Kilicsoy, Folorunsho. Manager: Pisacane.

  • SASSUOLO v BOLOGNA

    Sunday 15 March at 3.00 pm

    SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Garcia; Thorstvedt, Matic, Koné; Berardi, Pinamonti, Laurienté. Manager: Grosso.

    BOLOGNA (4-3-3): Skorupski; Zortea, Vitik, Casale, Lykogiannis; Sohm, Freuler, Pobega; Orsolini, Dallinga, Cambiaghi. Manager: Italiano.

  • COMO–ROME

    Sunday 15 March at 6.00 pm

    COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Nico Paz, Baturina; Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas.

    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Ghilardi, Mancini, Hermoso; Celik, Koné, Pisilli, Wesley; Cristante, Pellegrini; Malen. Manager: Gasperini.

  • Lazio-Milan

    Sunday 15 March at 8.45 pm

    LAZIO (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Patric, Taylor; Isaksen, Maldini, Zaccagni. Manager: Sarri.

    MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Jashari, Estupinan; Leao, Pulisic. Manager: Allegri.

  • CREMONESE v FIORENTINA

    Monday 16 March at 8.45 pm

    CREMONESE (4-4-2): Audero; Terracciano, Folino, Bianchetti, Luperto; Barbieri, Thorsby, Maleh, Okereke; Djuric, Bonazzoli. Manager: Nicola.

    FIORENTINA (4-1-4-1): De Gea; Dodô, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Fagioli; Parisi, Mandragora, Brescianini, Gudmundsson; Piccoli. Manager: Vanoli.

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