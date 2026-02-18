Getty Images Sport
Serhou Guirassy explains emotional reason behind t-shirt message as Borussia Dortmund striker celebrated goal against Atalanta
An emotional tribute on the big stage
After scoring to help put Dortmund in the driving seat for a place in the quarter-finals, Guirassy lifted his jersey to reveal a handwritten message on his undershirt. The text read: "Missata, I miss you! Rest in peace. You are safe now, in paradise! Amen!"
It was later confirmed that the message was a tribute to his niece, who passed away recently. Despite the jubilation of the Westfalenstadion, the striker’s thoughts were clearly with his grieving family during a difficult period of bereavement.
Speaking to Amazon after the final whistle, the former Stuttgart man opened up about the significance of the gesture and who it was intended for. Guirassy stated: "It was a message to my brother. We are all standing by him. It is a hard time for the family. But life goes on. We will all die one day."
Guirassy shines as Dortmund take control
On the pitch, Guirassy was the architect of Atalanta's downfall, providing both a clinical finish and a vital assist to ensure the Bundesliga giants took a significant advantage into the second leg of the play-off tie. His return to form has been timely for manager Niko Kovac, especially following a period where the striker's place in the starting XI was being questioned by some sections of the German media. His ability to compartmentalise his personal grief and deliver a Man of the Match performance, including a goal and an assist, has drawn widespread praise from teammates and staff alike.
The striker’s resurgence is statistically impressive, as he has managed to end his goal drought emphatically with his recent scoring streak. Having arrived at Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2024, Guirassy has quickly become the focal point of the Dortmund attack. His contribution against the Italian side served as a reminder of why BVB were so keen to trigger his release clause from Stuttgart originally, even as speculation regarding his long-term future begins to mount in the background.
Uncertainty looms over Dortmund future
Despite his on-field success and emotional connection to the club, reports are circulating that Guirassy may not see out his current contract, which is set to run until 2028. There are suggestions that the forward is looking for one final lucrative deal before he reaches the twilight of his career. These rumours have put several clubs on high alert, particularly given the relatively modest exit clauses that have become a trademark of the striker’s recent career moves.
The latest whispers from Germany indicate that the player is looking to sit down with the BVB hierarchy once the current campaign concludes to discuss his trajectory. It is understood that Guirassy is planning a meeting with BVB bosses to clarify whether his journey in North Rhine-Westphalia will continue. While the fans are currently enjoying his prolific output, the possibility of a summer departure remains a genuine concern for the Dortmund faithful as the transfer window approaches.
Focus remains on the Champions League
For now, Guirassy and Dortmund will be focused on finishing the job against Atalanta and progressing further in the Champions League. The striker’s ability to turn personal pain into a driving force on the pitch has made him a focal point of Dortmund's season. Whether he stays or goes in the summer, his emotional display under the lights of the Champions League will go down as one of the most human moments of the tournament so far, proving that there is often much more to the game than just the scoreline.
