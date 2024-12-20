'Look, mum!' - Sergio Reguilon posts hilarious Instagram message after making shock cameo for Tottenham against Manchester United in wild Carabao Cup tie
Sergio Reguilon made a shock cameo in Tottenham Hotspur's win over Manchester United, and shared a hilarious message after the wild Carabao Cup clash.
- Reguilon makes first appearance this season
- Plays just over a minute in 4-3 win over Man Utd
- Reguilon shares hilarious message after shock cameo