Sergio Ramos edges closer to Lionel Messi reunion! Sevilla defender's agent visits several training grounds in United States amid interest from Saudi clubs including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
Sergio Ramos could be set to join Lionel Messi in the United States as the Sevilla defender's agent is on the lookout for a new club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ramos heading towards end of Sevilla contract
- Reluctant to stay with La Liga side
- Agent has visited MLS clubs