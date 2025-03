Rayados hosts Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg match of the Champions Cup Round of 16, game will be played in Torreón

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ramos has scored two goals in three games with Monterrey

The first leg match finished 1-1 in BC Place Stadium; the Spaniard did not play

Rayados won the Champions Cup for the last time in 2021 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱