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Sergio Conceicao leaves Al-Ittihad after ex-Porto boss loses Saudi Pro League title race to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
Mutual agreement reached for departure
According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Conceicao will be leaving Al-Ittihad. The former Porto manager, who arrived in the Middle East with a reputation for high-intensity football and tactical discipline, is leaving the club despite having a year left on his current deal.
The decision was reached by mutual consent, following discussions between the 51-year-old and the Al-Ittihad hierarchy. Rumours regarding his future had been circulating for weeks as the club struggled for consistency during the business end of the season, and an official announcement regarding the exit is expected in the coming hours.
- AFP
Falling behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr
The primary catalyst for the divorce appears to be the disappointment in the title race. Conceicao was brought in to restore Al-Ittihad to the summit of Saudi football, but they ultimately proved unable to keep pace with the dominant forces in the division, most notably Al-Nassr league champions.
Al-Ittihad concluded their campaign in fifth place with 55 points, finishing a staggering 22 points behind fourth-placed Al-Qadsiah and 31 points adrift of the newly crowned champions, Al-Nassr. Furthermore, the club's continental ambitions were cut short in the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by Japanese side Machida Zelvia, who subsequently went on to lose the final.
Mid-season loss of Benzema
Conceicao's short-lived tenure at the King Abdullah Sports City was heavily disrupted by internal turbulence and high-profile squad changes. The most significant blow to his tactical blueprint came during the winter transfer window, when marquee star and captain Karim Benzema sensationally forced a move away from Jeddah to join fierce domestic rivals Al Hilal. Left without his primary attacking spearhead, the 51-year-old manager struggled to maintain consistency, ultimately winning just 22 out of his 42 matches in charge across all competitions.
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Looking ahead for the Tigers
With Conceicao's departure signed off, the club’s sporting department – led by former Benfica executive and current Al-Ittihad CEO Domingos Soares de Oliveira – is immediately pivoting toward a comprehensive managerial search. The hierarchy is determined to appoint a high-profile figure capable of restructuring the squad and launching a genuine title challenge next season.
For Conceicao, the separation frees him up ahead of the European pre-season, where several top-tier clubs are expected to be monitoring his availability closely.