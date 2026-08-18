Welcome back, Busi! Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets returns to Camp Nou in new coaching role

Busquets has officially taken the first step toward his coaching career by rejoining Barcelona as assistant coach of reserve side Barca Atletic. The legendary former Spanish midfielder retired at the end of last year following a spell at Inter Miami.

The announcement came on Monday, August 17, confirming his return to the club. Busquets will now work on the touchline for the Catalan giants rather than on the pitch. The move marks an emotional homecoming to Barcelona after just three years away from the club.