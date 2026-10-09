UEFA hammer Serbia with stadium ban and heavy fines following racist crowd abuse

Serbia will play their upcoming home fixture behind closed doors after UEFA imposed severe sanctions on the national football federation. The punishment follows a series of troubling incidents involving their supporters during the latest round of international fixtures.

The Serbian supporters were found guilty of racist and discriminatory behaviour during two Nations League matches in September. These incidents occurred against Greece on September 24 and the Netherlands three days later.

As a direct consequence, the governing body confirmed on Friday that no home fans will be permitted to attend their next clash. Serbia are scheduled to host Germany on November 13 in an empty stadium.