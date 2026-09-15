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imago-sport-1079034433.jpgSports Press Photo
Adhe Makayasa

Ivory Coast star Seko Fofana announces international retirement at 31

S. Fofana
Ivory Coast
FC Porto
Rennes
Fulham
Al Nassr FC
World Cup
Ligue 1

Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana has officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a highly successful chapter with the Elephants. The 31-year-old former Manchester City academy prospect confirmed the news on social media following a career highlighted by continental glory.

  • Midfielder ends international career

    The experienced midfielder confirmed his decision to conclude his international journey through a post on his personal Instagram account on Monday. Fofana brings down the curtain on his global career after collecting 34 caps and scoring seven goals since making his senior debut against Morocco in November 2017. His final major tournament outing came at the 2026 World Cup, where the Elephants successfully navigated their way into the round of 32.

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    Fofana shares heartfelt farewell

    Delivering an emotional parting message to supporters, the 31-year-old reflected on his pinnacle achievement of lifting the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil.

    Via his official Instagram account, Fofana wrote: "Dear Ivorian fans, the time has come for me to turn the page. It is with immense pride and deep gratitude that I had the privilege of fighting for my country. Winning the continent's greatest trophy was a childhood dream come true for me, and these memories will be forever etched in the hearts of millions of Ivorians.

    "Thank you to my team-mates, the staff, and all of you for the strength and support. I will always remain the Elephants' number one supporter, and I cannot wait to see this new generation write its own history. There is no shortage of talent in our nation."

  • Storied journey shapes legacy

    Born in Paris and having represented France at youth level up to the under-18s, Fofana received his maiden senior call-up for Ivory Coast under the stewardship of Marc Wilmots.

    His club pathway has featured prominent stints across several top-tier competitions, including spells with Manchester City's academy, Fulham, and featuring alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Fofana is currently on loan at Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto from French outfit Rennes, having decisively aided the Azuis e Brancos in securing the domestic league crown last season.

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    Elephants begin qualifying campaign

    Herve Renard's side must now prepare for a new era in central midfield without their senior stalwart anchoring the engine room. The Elephants open their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign by hosting Ghana on September 24, before travelling to face Somalia five days later. Ivory Coast will then conclude their upcoming international schedule with a high-profile friendly against Cameroon in Abidjan on October 3.