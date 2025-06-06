'See if we are good enough' - Mauricio Pochettino's largely inexperienced squad face tough pre-Gold cup test vs Turkey

Five keys to USMNT vs Turkey: The match may be a friendly, but there are real stakes here for Pochettino's depleted team

The U.S. men's national team's toughest game of the summer may very well be its first one. It may not be the most important, particularly with a Gold Cup looming. But Saturday's match against Turkey presents the type of challenge the USMNT need on the road to 2026 - a tough, talented, top-30 global opponent.

And those types of games will be in short supply between now and the World Cup kickoff next June.

Turkey are a proven commodity, a team that, on its day, can challenge anyone. They went to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals last summer, falling to an elite Netherlands team after squandering an early lead. In the 10 months or so since, they've lost just once.

The USMNT's loss in the CONCACAF Nations League left a mark, and the absence of multiple key stars for this summer's run doesn't help. Now, though, the 26 players that are in camp will be eager to prove themselves - and Turkey provide a perfect platform to do just that.

GOAL looks at five keys to the USMNT's friendly vs Turkey.