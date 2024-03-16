'Second Francia!' - Blink 182 frontman Mark Hoppus trolls Kylian Mbappe and France for World Cup final defeat while playing concert in Argentina
Blink 182 frontman Mark Hoppus took a dig at Kylian Mbappe and France for World Cup final defeat while playing a concert in Argentina.
- France were beaten by Lionel Messi & Co in the 2022 World Cup
- Hoppus trolled France calling them second
- The audience responded with a loud cheer