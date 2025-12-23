As members of the U.S. team warmed up for their U-17 World Cup clash with Morocco, it was easy to feel the tension in the air.

For some, it felt like outright animosity. Traveling fans from Morocco heckled the U.S. during warmups, making it clear long before kickoff that this match would be different - more real, more raw. That edge boiled over after the final whistle, when, following Morocco’s win, fans were seen mocking the U.S., and in particular 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan. These were kids playing in a youth tournament, yes, but they were treated like anything but children.

Most players on that U.S. U-17 team hadn't experienced anything quite like that before that World Cup game in Qatar. Jude Terry, though, had. Perhaps that's why he was among the best American players on that day, scoring a memorable goal despite the defeat.

It was a kind of pressure he hadn’t felt in some time, but it wasn’t unfamiliar. He’d grown up with it. As a kid in San Diego, Terry and his family would travel south to Mexico, where those matches offered his first real taste of that intensity - an edge that, in many ways, helped shape his rise.

"Living close to the border, we would always cross over to play five aside or tournaments down there, " Terry tells GOAL, "The culture there was a lot different than it was in San Diego. Crossing the border, playing against those kids, it was like they felt like if they lost, they'd die. Everything was just so competitive. All of these games were played in a packed little arena. It was loud. It felt like you were playing in a pro environment, but you're only five years old. For me, it was super fun."

For Terry, soccer has always been something he’s loved. His rise has taken him from prodigy in Chula Vista to Los Angeles FC Homegrown, and now to a youth World Cup stage with the U.S. At just 17, he already has that tournament experience behind him, and he’s eager for what comes next. Many believe there’s plenty more ahead for one of the brightest young prospects in American soccer.

He’ll have to deal with more games like Morocco - and the pressures that come with them. Terry, though, feels ready for those. In fact, he wants to seek them out.

"Before the game, we're warming up right in front of Morocco's fans, and they're all booing us," he says. "We couldn't even hear what our technical staff was saying. At the end of the day, that's what you want to be doing. When you're older, if you want to be playing against Real Madrid or Barca, you're going to be in a stadium full of 80,000 fans. That was a little glimpse of it.

"Playing in those tournaments, you get a glimpse of everything, but it's all a little different now that you're older, where, in a sense, it all means a lot more. Playing for your country is something massive, and being able to do so in a World Cup is super fun."

GOAL sat down with Terry to discuss his journey so far and where he wants that journey to take him in the coming years.