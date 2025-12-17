Getty Images Sport
Former Man City star Scott Sinclair branded a 'piece of sh*t' by ex-partner & Coronation Street actor Helen Flanagan after missing their son's nativity for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Flanagan calls Sinclair a 'piece of sh*t'
Flanagan, who got engaged to Sinclair in 2018 and then split up in 2022, shares custody of their three children: daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four. The couple were supposed to attend Charlie's nativity at his school but Sinclair skipped it to visit the UAE to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix during the first weekend of December.
The 35-year-old actress and model was livid at the former winger, who skipped the important event for a holiday, as she wrote on her Instagram story, "You really are a piece of s***. How dare you not turn up to Charlie's nativity?"
The actor later shared another story with an image of herself cuddling her son and wrote, "Loved Charlie's nativity. My star, my heartbeat."
Sinclair shared photos from Abu Dhabi
Former City, Chelsea and Aston Villa winger Sinclair enjoyed his time in the Middle East as he shared photographs on his Instagram profile from the Grand Prix and wrote: "What a weekend-Abu Dhabi F1."
Sinclair's football journey
The 36-year-old winger graduated from Bristol Rovers' youth system before making his professional debut for the club in 2004. A year later, Sinclair moved to Chelsea and spent five seasons at Stamford Bridge, although he spent most of that time out on multiple loan spells.
Sinclair later played for top Premier League sides like City, Villa and Scottish giants Celtic. In 2022, he headed back to his boyhood club, Bristol Rovers, where he spent the next three seasons of his career.
What comes next?
Sinclair was released by Bristol Rovers at the end of the 2024-25 season and the former England youth player is currently a free agent. The veteran star is yet to announce his retirement from football, which means he could look for opportunities once the January transfer window starts.
