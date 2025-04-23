Cardiff City FC v Burnley FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Scott Parker to replace Ange Postecoglou?! Tottenham eye shock move to appoint Burnley boss as Daniel Levy considers alternatives to Australian regardless of Europa League fate

TottenhamS. ParkerTransfersBurnleyA. PostecoglouPremier League

Tottenham are considering a move to appoint Scott Parker as Ange Postecoglou's replacement after a dire Premier League season, per a new report.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Parker has guided Burnley to promotion
  • Daniel Levy reportedly a 'huge fan'
  • Postecoglou's future up in the air
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches