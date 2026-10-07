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Scott McTominay returns to full Napoli training after receiving official medical clearance following heart surgery
Official medical clearance confirmed
McTominay has returned to full training after undergoing successful corrective ablation surgery last month, as confirmed by ESPN. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with a mild benign arrhythmia after being substituted 56 minutes into Napoli's clash against Como earlier this season.
Napoli had monitored player vitals using advanced wearable technology before sending him to Spire Manchester Hospital. In an official statement, the club announced: "On Wednesday, Scott McTominay underwent further diagnostic tests, which showed that he is fit to play. [He] therefore resumed training with the rest of the team after the period spent training separately."
- AFP
Road to recovery and fan reassurance
The procedure required two weeks of complete rest before McTominay could resume non-contact conditioning drills. Prior to stepping back on the grass, he had taken to social media to reassure supporters, writing: "See you soon Napoli, I won't take long."
His fiancée, Cam Reading, also shared a touching public message, stating: "By your side, always so proud of you." Having satisfied the strict fitness and safety protocols governing Italian sports, McTominay was quick to downplay any lasting concerns, telling reporters: "I'm fine. The procedure was something I'd planned to do with the club for quite a while."
Crucial midfield impact in Serie A
Since arriving from Manchester United for £25.7 million in 2024, McTominay has established himself as an indispensable box-crashing midfielder in Italy. He played a pivotal role in guiding Napoli to the 2024-25 Serie A title, claiming the division's MVP award after netting 12 league goals, before lifting the 2025-26 Supercoppa Italiana.
Over 82 appearances in all competitions, the Scottish star has recorded 27 goals and 10 assists, earning 18th place in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings. His availability provides a massive technical boost for the squad as they navigate a challenging domestic campaign.
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What comes next for Napoli?
Having missed Napoli's last three fixtures and the recent international break with Scotland, McTominay is now in line to make his competitive return this weekend. Max Allegri's side, who currently sit ninth in Serie A with seven points, face Frosinone on Saturday, where the midfielder is expected to start on the bench.
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