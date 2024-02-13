Scott McTominay, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man Utd's greatest ever super subs - RANKED

The Scotland midfielder is earning a reputation as a remarkably impactful substitute - but where he does he rank among United's all-time super subs?

Manchester United have unearthed an insatiable goalscorer this season - but it's not big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund, last season's leading striker Marcus Rashford or teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho.

Step forward Scott McTominay, United's leading scorer in the Premier League with seven goals and who powered the Red Devils to a vital win at Aston Villa on Sunday. McTominay had become a bit of a joke figure among certain sections of United's support for forming the dreaded 'McFred' midfield axis, but this season he has reinvented himself as a lethal marksman, earning United 12 points in the process, more than any other player in the Premier League.

The bulk of McTominay's goals have come from the bench, making him the latest in a long line of super subs who have come to United's rescue. But where does the Scotland international rank on their all-time list of goalscoring substitutes?