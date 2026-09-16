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Saudi FA hits Al-Taawoun with heavy sanctions following disgraceful chants targeting the late Diogo Jota
Federation issues stadium ban
The local governing body handed down a 100,000 riyals (£20,000/€23,000) fine alongside an order to play their next two home fixtures behind closed doors. The stern disciplinary action followed disgraceful taunts from home supporters during an emphatic 6-0 demolition. Those offensive slogans were deliberately directed at visiting midfielder Ruben Neves, who was a close confidant of the late Portuguese attacker.
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Stars condemn disgusting behaviour
The shocking scenes provoked widespread fury among high-profile figures across the Saudi top flight. Al-Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo publicly demanded uncompromising intervention from the football authorities, stating: "The league must take action and punish this kind of supporter behaviour. This is no longer football, and boundaries must be set. People who behave like this should never be allowed inside a stadium again."
Neves, who served as a pallbearer at his compatriot's funeral, could not hide his anguish after the final whistle, adding: "I hope these people, after what they did, do not go and pray."
Humiliation triggers management overhaul
The six-goal mauling did not merely damage the club's reputation, it prompted the instant dismissal of head coach Zarko Lazetic. Club chiefs moved quickly to install former player Jihad Al-Hussain in a bid to steady a fractured dressing room. Languishing in 17th place with a meagre three points from their first seven games, the side now face a dual sporting crisis with empty terraces awaiting upcoming visits from Al-Rayyan and Al-Qadsiah.
- Anadolu Agency
Continental fixture offers respite
Having secured a respectable sixth-place finish last term, the team must swiftly put their domestic turmoil to one side when launching their AFC Champions League Two campaign against Omani outfit Al-Nahda on Wednesday. Following the international break, Al-Hussain's men face a tricky trip to Al-Shabab on 11 October before staging their closed-door clash against Al-Rayyan three days later. That punishing run of fixtures provides a severe test of character as they fight to climb clear of early relegation danger.
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