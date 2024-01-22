Another star unhappy in Saudi Arabia? Al-Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tells ex-Lazio team-mates he wants to return to Rome

Another star unhappy in Saudi Arabia? Al-Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tells ex-Lazio team-mates he wants to return to RomePeter McVitieGettyAl HilalSergej Milinkovic-SavicTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueSergej Milinkovic-Savic is the latest star player who is reportedly hoping to leave Saudi Arabia just six months after he signed for Al-Hilal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMilinkovic-Savic joined Al-Hilal in €40m (£34m/$44m) dealReportedly told Lazio stars he wants to returnBenzema & Henderson also disillusioned in Saudi