Getty Images Sport
Santos boss delivers honest update on new Neymar injury after star forward's withdrawal from Internacional clash
Neymar's fitness issues continue
Neymar was optimistic about making a fresh start and reviving his career when he joined his boyhood club Santos in January 2025. He had just recovered from an ACL injury that kept him out of action for nearly one and a half years, which prompted Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal to mutually terminate the star winger's contract.
His comeback, however, has not gone as planned. A return of seven goals and three assists in 25 matches across all competitions does not make for great reading, and the 33-year-old has repeatedly been out injured during his second spell at Santos. His constant injury setbacks have also delayed his comeback to the Brazil national team and with only one international break left in March before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, he is facing a race against time to prove himself to Carlo Ancelotti.
After recovering from a recent hamstring injury, Neymar had featured in Santos' starting lineup in their last three Serie A matches but right before the Internacional clash on Monday, BeIN Sports reported that he had been dealing with knee discomfort throughout the week.
- Getty
Santos boss delivers update on Neymar
After a 1-1 draw against Internacional, Santos boss Vojvoda told reporters: "The plan is for him to be in the match against Sport. I have to talk to him, I'm not in his physical presence and I will respect Neymar's decisions. But his commitment is to be there, he always wants to be there. Before the Mirassol game, he felt discomfort in his knee. He also felt it during the game. The following day he was experiencing significant discomfort in that knee.
"We know we have games every three days. With travel, we'll arrive in Santos tomorrow afternoon… He's a player we need for all three rounds and he'll help us. He's our leader on the field. He'll be there. He felt he wouldn't be able to meet the demands of today's game."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Santos offer new contract to Neymar?
Neymar's current contract expires at the end of this year and he has yet to meet with Santos officials to negotiate a new contract. There is a possibility that the winger could consider returning to Europe, although club president Marcelo Teixeira appears confident a deal can be struck. He said earlier this month, "Neymar's project is the 2026 World Cup. If there's consensus, he will extend. There is great trust between him and the club, and I believe we'll find a solution at the right moment."
- AFP
Can Neymar play at the 2026 World Cup?
At the moment, Neymar's participation at the World Cup seems like a distant dream, considering he has played in only four matches since September. However, Selecao boss Ancelotti still remains hopeful that he will be able to include the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star in the North America-bound squad next year.
The Italian recently said: "Neymar is on the list of players who can go to the World Cup. He has six months to make the final list. Neymar has recovered, but he needs to show performance. When the Brazilian league ends, he’ll have some vacation time, and then he must show his quality and physical condition again."
The former Real Madrid boss also offered some words of advice for the Brazilian great, as he added. "The truth is that soccer today asks for many things, not just talent. Also, physical condition, intensity. Hopefully, Neymar can be at his best level. He needs to play more centrally, not as a winger. Wingers in today’s soccer are players you need to help also defensively. When you play a little bit more inside the defensive work is much less than if you play as a winger."
Advertisement