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San Diego Wave sign USWNT forward Cat Macario in record transfer, agree long-term deal
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A record deal
After spending three years with Chelsea of the WSL, Macario has made a highly anticipated NWSL move. The forward, who has been on the fringes of the USWNT squad of late, will sign for the Wave for a deal worth a total of $8 million - a record for women's soccer. It is not clear how the money will be divided between the two clubs and the player.
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Returning to her American roots
Macario always appeared likely to play in the U.S. Although born in Brazil, she played her youth soccer in San Diego, and went to college at Stanford - where she quickly established herself as one of the most effective attacking players in the country. She spurned NWSL interest by forgoing her senior season and instead elected to play in Europe. A return to the States has long been rumored, and is now official.
Taking advantage of a new rule
Macario's signature takes advantage of the newly-instated "High Impact Player" rule, which allows teams to ignore salary cap regulations in order to offer bigger salaries. The regulations were made, in part, to allow Trinity Rodman to sign an extension with the Washington Spirit after her contract expired following the 2025 season.
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Improving her USWNT prospects?
Macario was expected to be a part of the USWNT during the 2024 Olympics, but had to withdraw from the squad due to a knee injury. She has since returned to the fold, and become a crucial part of Emma Hayes' squads. Playing stateside might help her stay in the picture, as the WNT boss has shown a preference for NWSL talents of late. She joins captain Lindsay Heaps, who left Lyon to sign for expansion franchise Denver Summit this winter.