Sam Kerr close to finalising NWSL free transfer move after Australia forward's Chelsea exit

Kerr's departure from Chelsea marks the end of a six-and-a-half-year tenure that redefined success in the Women's Super League. Since arriving in early 2020, the Matildas captain won five WSL titles, three FA Cups, and three League Cups, establishing herself as one of the most clinical finishers in the history of the English game. Her final season was a testament to her resilience, finishing the 2025-26 campaign with 17 goals across all competitions despite previously battling back from a long-term injury.

The 32-year-old moves on as the club's joint-all-time leading scorer, having netted 116 goals in 158 appearances. After her exit was confirmed, Kerr shared an emotional farewell as she prepared for the next chapter of her career. Her final contribution for the Blues was typically decisive, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final WSL match of the season.



