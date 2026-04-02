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Sam Kerr IS leaving Chelsea! Prolific Australian striker set to complete dramatic transfer back to NWSL
End of an era at Kingsmeadow
In a move that will send shockwaves through the Women's Super League, Kerr is reportedly set to leave Chelsea at the end of the current campaign, according to 10 News. The Australian international, who has become the face of the Blues' domestic dominance, appears ready to snub a contract extension in favour of a high-profile return to North America. Kerr’s future in London has been the subject of intense speculation after the club reportedly only offered the star striker a one-year deal to continue beyond this season. The news comes to light after Chelsea were knocked out of the Women's Champions League by Arsenal with a 3-2 aggregate defeat.
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Colorado calling for Matildas star
The destination for the next chapter of Kerr’s career has already been identified. The Matildas talisman is expected to lead the line for NWSL expansion outfit Denver Summit FC. The Colorado-based side has quickly established itself as a potential heavyweight, boasting an ownership group that includes NFL legend Peyton Manning and Olympic skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin.
Kerr joining Denver represents a major coup for the American league as it continues to assert its financial dominance on the global stage. Kerr remains the NWSL’s all-time record goal-scorer from her previous stints with Sky Blue FC and the Chicago Red Stars, and her return is seen as a statement of intent for the growing competition.
Personal factors behind the switch
Beyond the sporting challenge, the move to Denver offers significant personal benefits for Kerr. A return to the United States allows the striker to be closer to her partner, Kristie Mewis, and their young son, Jagger. Mewis, a former US international, had previously moved to West Ham to be with Kerr in London but is now expected to return to home soil.
The transition comes at a time when the NWSL is aggressively poaching talent from Europe. Kerr follows in the footsteps of several Chelsea team-mates who have swapped the WSL for the States recently, including Catarina Macario and Guro Reiten. The league's new 'high-impact player' rules have facilitated these record-breaking deals, ensuring the world's best talent returns to American shores.
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Focus shifts to international duty
While her club future is being finalised, Kerr remains a central figure for the Australian national team. She has been named to lead the Matildas in an upcoming four-nation FIFA Series in Kenya, where Australia will face Malawi and either Kenya or India.