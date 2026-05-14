Getty Images Sport
End of an era! Chelsea confirm Sam Kerr will leave as legendary striker issues emotional farewell message
A legendary figure bows out
The Blues have officially announced that Kerr will bring her iconic stay at Stamford Bridge to a close this summer. After joining the club in late 2019, the forward has established herself as a cornerstone of the most successful era in Chelsea Women's history. She departs as a serial winner, having helped the club dominate the domestic landscape in England.
Kerr will leave as the club's fourth-highest appearance maker, having worn the blue shirt 157 times across all competitions. Her impact extended far beyond just her presence on the pitch, as she became a global face for the club during a period of unprecedented growth for the women's game. The 32-year-old will play her final match against Manchester United this Saturday.
An emotional farewell message
Reflecting on her journey with the Blues, Kerr shared a heartfelt message with the supporters who have championed her since her arrival. "When I reflect on my Chelsea career and doing it for the last time [against Manchester United this Saturday], I just feel happy," said Kerr, reflecting on her departure. "Happy that it happened, and I feel so grateful to have played for this club for six years and won as many trophies as we could."
Her time in London was defined by big moments and even bigger celebrations, most notably her trademark backflip. The Matildas captain won five Women's Super League titles, three FA Cups, and three League Cups during her stay. Her ability to deliver on the biggest stages ensured her status as a club legend would be set in stone long before her final whistle.
A record-breaking goal machine
Kerr’s statistical output at Chelsea was nothing short of staggering. She found the back of the net 115 times for the club, leaving her just a single goal behind all-time leading scorer Fran Kirby. Her ruthless nature in front of goal saw her claim two WSL Golden Boots and earned her a second-place finish in the 2023 Ballon d'Or, the highest ever ranking for an Australian player.
Even a serious knee injury sustained in January 2024 could not stop her from reaching major milestones. After a gruelling 20-month recovery process, she returned to score her 100th Chelsea goal against Aston Villa earlier this term. More recently, she surpassed the record to become the club's all-time top scorer in the WSL specifically, netting her 64th league goal against Leicester City.
- Getty Images Sport
Sam Kerr confirms Chelsea exit in emotional message
Chelsea’s official Instagram account has shared an emotional farewell video of Kerr, where the star striker confirmed her departure from the club. In the heartfelt message, Kerr addressed the fans directly, stating: "Unfortunately this is for real this time, I wanted you to hear it from me, but this Saturday will be my final game for Chelsea."
She emphasised her desire for the moment not to be a sad one, adding: "I definitely don't want this to be a sad conversation, I want it to be - not a celebration but remember all the good times we’ve had together."
Reflecting on her decorated tenure in west London, Kerr expressed that it has been an "absolute honour" to represent the supporters over the last six and a half years. Looking ahead to her final appearance, she told the fans: "I've had the best memories and, yeah, hopefully we can make one more amazing memory on Saturday."
Kerr concluded by confirming her exit, saying: "I just wanted you guys to hear it first from me, that unfortunately I will be leaving the club, but yeah, one more game to go."