Sam Allardyce urges Harry Maguire to consider withdrawing from World Cup selection process after 'harsh' comments from England boss Thomas Tuchel

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has called on Harry Maguire to reconsider his international availability following what he perceived as "harsh" treatment from Thomas Tuchel.

Allardyce expressed his disappointment with how the veteran has been managed, telling Footy Accumulators: "It’s a bit harsh. Harry endured such a difficult time at Manchester United when the club tried to belittle him – especially the manager at the time. He’s lost his captaincy, his place in the England squad, and has been criticised so heavily in the last few years. He’s taken every criticism on the chin and is proving everyone wrong.

He added: "If I was in Harry’s position, I’d reconsider going with the camp at all. Perhaps to his own detriment, Harry has said that Tuchel’s comments would cause no problem and. It makes you wonder whether he’s too nice!"







