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'It's a sad day' - Cristian Romero speaks out as Tottenham's 'bad season' continues with defeat to Nottingham Forest
Tottenham's relegation fears intensify after Forest defeat
The disastrous run for Spurs continued on Sunday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Forest. With three teams getting relegated at the end of the season, this damaging result leaves them firmly entrenched in battle to beat the drop. Sitting in 17th place with 30 points from 31 matches, they are perilously close to the drop zone. Their conquerors climbed to 16th with 32 points, finding a crucial gap. Meanwhile, West Ham United languish in 18th place on 29 points. Burnley and Wolves trail further behind with 20 and 17 points respectively.
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Romero takes responsibility for bad season
Speaking to Sky Sports, Romero did not hide his bitter disappointment. Delivering a brutally honest assessment of the club's current predicament, the defender stated: "The season is tough, especially in this moment. Another very bad [result] for us, another lose the game at home. The first thing is for the fans is thank you for today and every day as they stay with us. The situation is tough but most important thing is play like a final now. It is a bad season, obviously the first responsibility is with me."
Painful day leaves captain looking ahead
Continuing his reflection on the frustrating match, the captain highlighted the stark contrast with their recent European exploits. He added: "For me the first thing is when we play here with Atletico Madrid and fantastic game. The first half we were good but the second half we lost the confidence and lose the ball. It is painful, it is a sad day but the most important thing is go national team then come back here for the final seven finals." He recognises the urgent need to regroup during the international break.
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What next in the relegation battle?
Returning from the break, Spurs face seven crucial matches to save their top-flight status. Their immediate fixtures involve a trip to Sunderland and a home game against Brighton, before travelling to bottom side Wolves. Meanwhile, West Ham host Wolves and face Crystal Palace away, desperately seeking points to escape the bottom three before tough tests against Arsenal and Newcastle United. Forest, currently sitting just above the danger zone, have a tough home clash with high-flying Aston Villa followed by Burnley. With only seven games remaining, the intense battle between these struggling sides looks set to go down to the wire.
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