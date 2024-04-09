Ryan Reynolds feeling the 'pressure' ahead of Wrexham's showdown against Crawley as Phil Parkinson admits his team are now in 'great position' to reach League One
Ryan Reynolds is feeling the "pressure" before Wrexham's clash with Crawley but Phil Parkinson says they're in a "great position" to reach League One.
- Wrexham in second spot in League Two
- Vying for a second successive promotion
- Set to host Crawley Town at Racecourse on Tuesday evening