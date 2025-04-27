'It all goes back to Phil' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney explain Wrexham manager Parkinson's importance as Red Dragons secure promotion to Championship - as head coach insists Hollywood owners 'deserve it' P. Parkinson Wrexham Wrexham vs Charlton Charlton League One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have hailed manager Phil Parkinson, as he insisted the owners "deserve" their back-to-back-to-back promotions.