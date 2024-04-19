VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney drop Rocky-themed Welcome to Wrexham season three trailer as anticipation builds for new series

GettyFred Garratt-StanleyVIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney drop Rocky-themed Welcome to Wrexham season three trailer as anticipation builds for new seriesWrexhamPhil ParkinsonNational LeagueLeague TwoRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have released the trailer for their highly-anticipated third series of 'Welcome To Wrexham'.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues below'Welcome To Wrexham' a global hitForthcoming series tracks rise into League TwoRocky-themed trailer builds drama