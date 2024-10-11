Wrexham v Boreham Wood - Vanarama National LeagueGetty Images Sport
'Wouldn't put it past them' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's plans to build 55,000-seater Wrexham stadium given 'incredible' verdict with club 'gaining fans from everywhere'

WrexhamLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ambitions to build a new 55,000-seater stadium have been described as "incredible" by a former Wrexham manager.

  • Current Wrexham ground has 12,600 capacity
  • Refurbishment underway to expand to 16,000 seats
  • Wrexham owners hoping to capitalise on fame
