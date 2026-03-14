'Still get goosebumps' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac reveal favourite thing about owning Wrexham

To celebrate five years since their transformative takeover of the Welsh side, the star duo joined Sky Sports' commentary team for the match against Swansea, which Wrexham won convincingly 2-0.

"There's such a feeling of togetherness in a place like this," said Reynolds while discussing the atmosphere in North Wales. "It's in every arena in which a community gets to come together and cheer for something we share in common. I love it, I just love looking around here and being in the fresh air and being outside and being in this most beautiful country of Wales and walking down on that... we get to walk down onto that pitch. I never take that for granted either."